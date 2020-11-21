Letizia E. Magats

Nov. 25, 1938 - Nov. 18, 2020

AUBURN — Letizia E. Magats, 81, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester on Nov. 18, 2020.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Faith and family served as the foundation for her life and was reflected in her endless devotion to her family and commitment to helping all in need. She was born on Nov. 25, 1938 in Peckville, PA to the late Vincenzo and Nazzarena (Cicilioni) Giovanelli.

Following graduation from Blakely High School, Letizia earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Marywood University in 1960 while serving as her class president and working countless hours in the rectory at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.

She married George Magats in 1963 and began raising their children in Coopersburg, PA before relocating to Auburn, NY in 1969. There, Letizia devoted over 30 years to teaching elementary school. She taught through example, commitment, kindness, and determination. She was an advocate for all students, believed in the education of the whole person and instilled in her students, as well as her children, the drive to strive for excellence and the importance of character.