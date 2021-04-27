Lewis M. DeBottis

Sept. 3, 1923 – April 23, 2021

AUBURN — Lewis M. DeBottis, 97, of Auburn, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital following a sudden illness.

Mr. DeBottis was born Sept. 3, 1923, in Port Byron, the son of Anthony and Rose Marie (Vanacora) DeBottis. He was a 1941 graduate of Port Byron High School. He was a WWII Veteran, serving in the Army Air Corps 28th Bomb Squadron. He was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He was a 32-year employee of Columbian Rope Co., where he served as foreman, general foreman, departmental supervisor, and was finally promoted to plant superintendent. He retired in 1982 when the plant relocated to Mississippi.

On July 17, 1947, he married Mafalda DeAngelis, and they would have celebrated their 74th anniversary this July. They were inseparable throughout their married life, and were always eager to share their love with numerous nieces and nephews, with whom they loved to spend time, and would do anything for them.

Lewis loved planting and working in his yearly vegetable garden, and always shared his crop with his grateful friends and relatives.