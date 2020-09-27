 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liisa M. Backus

Liisa M. Backus

{{featured_button_text}}

Liisa M. Backus

AUBURN — Liisa M. Backus, 60, of Auburn passed away peacefully, Monday September 21, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Yarmouth, MA to Olympian parents Elsa (Torikka) and Robert Backus. Liisa was recently employed by Lowe's up until her recent illness. She was an avid reader, especially learning about American History. She also loved animals and cherished her beloved feline companions.

She is survived by her loving mother, Elsa Backus, of Auburn; a brother, Niles Backus, of San Francisco; close family friend Sonya Smith; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins in Finland.

A private service was already held Friday in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The most common mistakes made when dieting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News