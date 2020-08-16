× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lila Mae (Stoneburg) Wilson

Feb. 19, 1935 — Aug. 12, 2020

PORT BYRON — Lila Mae (Stoneburg) Wilson, born on Feb. 19, 1935 in Weedsport, the daughter of Ernest Stoneburg and Mary (Carner) Stoneburg. Lila Mae passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

Lila graduated from Port Byron Central School class of 1953. She worked at GE in Auburn, Sylvania in Seneca Falls and TRW, Union Springs, NY until retirement.

She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Lila is survived by her husband of 65 years, Aaron; and children Randy (Belinda), Gregory (aka Lou) (Jeanine), and twin daughters Michele (Joe) and Rachele. She is also survived by her grandchildren Randi Lee (Jarred), Joe (Melissa), Kaycee (Terrell), Melissa (Nick) and Heather; and great-grandchildren Joey, Jordyn, Ja'Meik, Adrianna, Emma and Blake.

Lila was predeceased by her parents and her brothers and sister, Fred, Russ, Paul, Allen, Bob, Bruce and Jeanette.

She was a member of the Cast Away Campers Club, Lock 52 Historical Society and the Red Hat Society. She loved camping, sitting on her front porch, sunflowers and hummingbirds.