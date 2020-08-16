Lila Mae (Stoneburg) Wilson
Feb. 19, 1935 — Aug. 12, 2020
PORT BYRON — Lila Mae (Stoneburg) Wilson, born on Feb. 19, 1935 in Weedsport, the daughter of Ernest Stoneburg and Mary (Carner) Stoneburg. Lila Mae passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at her home with family by her side.
Lila graduated from Port Byron Central School class of 1953. She worked at GE in Auburn, Sylvania in Seneca Falls and TRW, Union Springs, NY until retirement.
She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Lila is survived by her husband of 65 years, Aaron; and children Randy (Belinda), Gregory (aka Lou) (Jeanine), and twin daughters Michele (Joe) and Rachele. She is also survived by her grandchildren Randi Lee (Jarred), Joe (Melissa), Kaycee (Terrell), Melissa (Nick) and Heather; and great-grandchildren Joey, Jordyn, Ja'Meik, Adrianna, Emma and Blake.
Lila was predeceased by her parents and her brothers and sister, Fred, Russ, Paul, Allen, Bob, Bruce and Jeanette.
She was a member of the Cast Away Campers Club, Lock 52 Historical Society and the Red Hat Society. She loved camping, sitting on her front porch, sunflowers and hummingbirds.
Calling hours are will be Monday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. All NY Covid guidelines must be observed. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in Conquest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Port Byron Fire Department, PO Box 367, Port Byron, NY 13140.
