Lillian Mae (Fischer) Roche

Aug. 9, 1929 - Oct. 17, 2021

UNION SPRINGS — Lillian "Susie" Roche, 92, died peacefully at home in Union Springs on Oct. 17, 2021. Lillian was born to Paul and Lillian Fischer on Aug. 9, 1929, and grew up in Geneva with her sister Rosemary Dodsworth.

Susie worked at the Geneva Telephone office. Susie met her husband Edward "Ed" Maurice Roche at Reva Rollerdome in Auburn and they married on Dec. 27, 1950. Ed and Susie remained avid rollerskaters well into their 70s. Susie spent several years impacting the lives of young people at Union Springs Academy and Union Springs Central School as a member of the cafeteria staff.

Susie is survived by her husband, Ed; and three sons: Edward (Mary Ann), Stephen (Terri), and William (Karen); as well as sister-in-law, Sally deMeritt; and brother-in-law, David Roche. She was preceded in death by her only daughter, Linda Sue Walker who gave her a grandson, Brendan Clifford Walker, as well as her sister. Susie's sons provided her and Ed with nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Sunday, Oct. 24, at 10:30 a.m., in the Auburn Seventh-day Adventist Church, 56 Prospect St., Auburn. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.