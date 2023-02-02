Lillian P. (DiMora) Colella

AUBURN — Lillian P. (DiMora) Colella, 94, the widow of the late Alan "Lem" Colella of Auburn passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital.

A life resident of Auburn, Lillian was born a twin to the late Frank and Assunta DiMora. She was a 1946 graduate of Central High School and continued her education at the Auburn Business School.

Lillian retired from the NYS Dept. of Labor, was an avid NY Mets fan and enjoyed taking bus trips to the casino. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Church and was inseparable with her twin sister, Margaret DiMora Dickinson, even getting married to their husbands on the same day.

She is survived by her daughter, Patti Casamassima, of Auburn; son, Paul Colella, of Auburn; grandchildren: Kristy Alberici (Jim) and John Casamassima III, all of Auburn; great-grandchildren: Jamie Alberici, Taylor Casamassima, Sydney and Lexi Alberici; great-great-grandson, AJ Brown; several nieces and nephews including special nephew, Patric "Butch" Amarando (Cindy), of Marion and special niece, Suzanne Rossi (John), of Auburn. In addition to her parents and husband "Lem" who passed in 1994, she was predeceased by her loving sister, Margaret and brother, Jimmy DiMora.

Funeral services and entombment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.

Following Margaret's passing, The Citizen did an interview with Lillian and spotlighted the DiMora twins. Lillian was quoted in that article, "Because of my faith in God, I trust when he chooses, I will join Margaret and we will be together again!"