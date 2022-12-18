Lillian Rose (Pankewsky) Kimak

Aug. 27, 1923 – Dec. 11, 2022

AUBURN - Lillian Rose (Pankewsky) Kimak, "Lilly Rose", passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022 with her family by her side, joining her late husband George after 37 years, for their next chapter together.

Lilly was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Stanley and Julia (Simmons) Pankewsky. She was a graduate of Central High School.

She worked for Firth Carpet, and had the distinguished pleasure of being part of the team that created the entrance rug for the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Lilly and the team traveled to New York to see their creation "in person". She also worked in the Accounting Department at Auburn Correctional Facility, retiring at age 70. Lilly and George worked side by side at their restaurant "Southern Star", on Clark St. Road.

Lilly was a lifelong faithful communicant of SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, a member of the Altar Rosary Society, Sacred Heart Society and the church bread baking group, and the Pyrohy Ladies at the Ukrainian National Club, the UNC Ladies Auxiliary, and the Cymbrak Fallat Post American Legion Auxiliary.

Lilly and George were avid bowlers and downhill skiers. They were charter members of the Skaneateles Ski Club. They loved going dancing at the UNC on Saturday nights.

Lilly loved to cook and bake, especially baking paskas in her "quiet time", using her mother's hand written recipe, continually tweaking it, and handing it down to her children.

Lilly enjoyed working outside in every season ... planting flowers, mowing the lawn, raking leaves (the never ending leaves) and shoveling snow. This gave her the opportunity to meet some pretty amazing people and their dogs, which was the icing on the cake. She loved her furbabies, whether her own or her grandfurbabies, cats sitting on her lap, dogs giving her face kisses, watching them play and feeding them human food when no one was looking. She loved to curl up in her favorite blanket, in her favorite recliner and watching the Hallmark Channel or tennis. She also enjoyed family vacations to the Adirondacks, Jersey Shore and Downingtown.

Lilly is survived by her daughters Kristan Loree and Kandace Bozek; her precious grandchildren Nicole, Christian and Julianne; and her beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in SS Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call Monday, December 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St.

Contributions may be made in Lillian's memory to SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.

