Lillian T. Rogers

Aug. 18, 1920 - Oct. 7, 2021

DENVER, CO — Lillian Rogers passed away of natural causes in Denver, CO on Oct. 7, 2021 after a long and happy century of life. She was born on Aug. 18, 1920 in King Ferry, NY, the oldest child of Philip and Mildred (Green) Tanner.

Lillian was a graduate of Moravia High School, Class of 1938. She married Nelson R. Rogers on Feb. 10, 1946 and had three children. For most of her adult working life, Lillian served as secretary to the principal of Southern Cayuga Central School in Poplar Ridge, NY where she was a well-loved member of the staff. In her retirement years, Lillian enjoyed playing golf with Nelson and friends, cooking and taking wonderful care of her children and grandchildren.

Lillian was an 80-year, lifetime member (matron) of the Owasco Valley Chapter of the Eastern Star of which her parents were also members.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband; daughter, Susan Rogers; and her sister, Norma Rowe. She is survived by her two sons: Stephen and William; her four grandchildren: Jason Rogers, Lindsay Lorenz, Alyssa Rogers and Julia Rogers; and her four great-grandchildren: Nora Lorenz, Hope Lorenz, Jonah Rogers and Lily Rogers.

Lillian will be buried next to her husband and daughter at the Indian Mound Cemetery in Moravia, NY.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Community (ESMRC) in Denver who cared for her for the last seven years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ESMRC at 2445 So. Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80231.

Funeral Arrangements are with W.E. Wade Sons, Moravia, NY. Services are pending.