Lillie May Marino

Lillie Mae Marino

Sept. 15, 1937 - Oct. 31, 2021

AUBURN — Lillie Mae Marino, age 84, died peacefully in the arms of the Lord on Oct. 31, 2021 after a courageous battle in the attempts to recover from a stroke.

Lillie Mae was born Sept. 15, 1937 in Davisboro, GA to Mary (Walker) and Jessie Overstreet. Lillie Mae came to New York in 1955 during the great migration, leaving her two children Freddie Lee Overstreet (deceased) and Rita (Overstreet) Macknail in the care of her mother. Lillie Mae came to New York seeking job opportunities that would better help to raise her two children.

She settled in Auburn, NY, and married Clarence Marino "Pop-pop." Together they had three children, Larry Marino, Charlene Marino (deceased) and Janice (Marino) Murray. She also had two bonus sons, George Overstreet and James Davis. Together they gave her the greatest gift of love by showering her with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She loved and cherished all of them deeply. Throughout the years her grandchildren were often at her home on weekends and Holidays where she reared, cooked, and established a foundation of the importance of church. One of her most loved sayings was "I raised em' in church and I know God will protect each and every one of them."

Her well-established caretaker role extended beyond her immediate family. She was lovingly called Aunt Mae-Mae or Mae-Mae by the different generations of nieces and nephews she helped to raise as well. Her support and love could be depended on, and it never failed. The impact of her dependability reached far and wide and formed a legacy that will be remembered and missed for generations to come. Shared moments with the Queen Lillie Mae-Mae created sweet memories that will make us smile, laugh, and cry. Her presence will be missed tremendously.

Lillie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Jessie Overstreet, two children, Freddie Lee Overstreet and Charlene Marino. Additionally, two sisters Jesse Overstreet (Oliver) "lil sista," Lucille Overstreet and one brother, Joseph Overstreet "uncle stu." She is survived by her two daughters: Rita Macknail and Janice Murray, of Auburn; and one son, Larry Marino, of Harrisburg, PA. Lillie Mae was close to her three surviving siblings: Jessie Overstreet "her best friend," Mary Rhodes (Overstreet) and Carrie Canady (Overstreet). As well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Lillie Mae shared a special relationship with two of her granddaughters: Michelle Overstreet and Chrissy Marino; a grandson, Adrian Marino; great-nephew, Josh Overstreet; and great-niece, Alauna Coleman (Smith).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ Pastored by Bishop Willie Murray (a lifelong friend), 103 Fitch Ave. Burial will follow immediately at Fort Hill Cemetery. Repass at Booker T. Washington(BTW), 17 Chapman Ave.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be strictly required and enforced while in the Church and BTW. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.