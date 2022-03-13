Linda A. Schultz

WILLIAMSON - Linda A. Schultz entered into rest on March 10, 2022 at 80 years young.

Predeceased by her husband William G. Schultz.

Survived by her children Patty (Jody) Buckler, LisaMarie (Herbert) Penny and Howard Archambo; several step-children; grandchildren Zachary, Jason, Mandy, Shane, John, Michael, and Scott, Tammy, Dusty, and Amber; several great-grandchildren; sister Lorna Ball; many extended family members and friends.

Per Linda's request, no services will be held. Linda will be laid to rest with her husband in Lake View Cemetery.

Donations in loving memory of Linda, can be made to the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Squad.

