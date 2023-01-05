Linda A. (Walker) Myers

AUBURN — Linda A. (Walker) Myers, 77, of Auburn, passed away, Jan. 1, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Gordon and Marjorie (Moore) Walker. "Berty" or Aunt Bert as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was employed for over 50 years at the former T.R.W. Company in Auburn.

Aunt Bert was all about her family. She loved having everyone over for Sunday dinners and cherished all the times spent at numerous family gatherings and events. Especially, since she wasn't fortunate enough to have her own children, Berty spoiled and loved all of her nieces and nephews as if they were her own.

She is survived by her loving siblings: Marilyn Villano, Jean (Ray) Robinson, Barbara (Bob) Thurston, Paula (Frank) Chiarilli, Paul (Linda) Walker, David (Jean) Walker; as well as her beloved nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was also predeceased by two brothers: Gordon and Richard Walker.

A calling hour will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from 10 until 11 a.m. with a service to immediately follow at 11 a.m., all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.