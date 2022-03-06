Linda A. York

SENECA FALLS - Linda A. York, age 73, of Seneca Falls, NY and formerly of Reisterstown, MD, passed on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at SECU Hospice House of Johnston Health in Smithfield, NC.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 97 W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. Interment will follow at St. Columbkille Cemetery.

Linda was born in Seneca Falls, the daughter of the late Anthony and Emily (D'Eredita) Simone. She grew up in Seneca Falls and graduated from Myndese Academy. After graduation, she married the late Jim York and the couple moved to Maryland where Linda lived until coming back to Seneca Falls in 2018.

She received her MBA from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and worked for many years as a Programming Specialist for Citi Financial. Linda had many hobbies that she was very passionate about, including genealogy, sewing, history, oil painting, photography, and volunteering at the Baltimore Genealogy Library which she thoroughly enjoyed.

She is survived by her brother, Angelo (Ei Leen) Simone; nieces Terri (Michael) Bradley; and their children Morgan, Michael and Matthew; Toni Noz; and her daughter, Simone Kublin; Elizabeth (Duke) Thurston; and their children Duke and Nicholas; Marianne (Scott Prankie) Santell; and daughter, Cecelia Santell; four great-great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Joan Rider, Ann Albert, Elizabeth Gerkin, and Josephine York; as well as extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was predeceased by her sister, Arlene Rosenkrans and brother-in-law, Frank York.

Donations in memory may be made to SECU Hospice House of Johnston Health, PO Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577 (johnstonhealth.org/donate/make-a-donation/ ((Hospice House)) or to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 (lbda.org/donate).

