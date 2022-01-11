Linda A. Ziegler

AUBURN — Linda A. Ziegler, 60, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Frankfort, Germany, the daughter of the late Raymond and Shirley (Bunnell) Carpenter.

Linda worked for many years as a LPN for The Home and also provided private home health care, until her injuries forced her to retire. She loved her family and cherished all the times spent with them. She will be sadly missed.

Linda is survived by two children: Jessica Simmonds, Richard "Max" Simmonds; longtime companion, Gordon Church; three grandchildren: Jadeion Mikal Brown, Leanna Raye Simmonds and "Bear" her canine grandchild; four sisters: Marilyn Day, Nancy Weber, Barbara (Dave) Langtry, Cindy (Dave) Carpenter; father of her children, Richard W. Simmonds; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by a sister, Sue (Ryan) Carpenter and brother, David Carpenter.

Calling hours are this Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. with a service to immediately follow, all in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. will follow in the Owasco Fire Department Hall.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.