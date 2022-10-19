Linda Adams

AUBURN — Linda Adams, 78, of Auburn, passed away Oct. 14, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Linda is survived by her husband, David A. Adams; son, Richard Bowen; sisters: Patricia Maitland, Kathy Sheehan, Teresa (Bob) Jorolemon, Jean (John) Sevier; grandchildren: Daniel Rose III, Alexandria Rose, Maria Rose and Dustin Rose. Linda was predeceased by her mother, Nellie (Pratt) Pickard; stepfather, Ward Pickard; daughter, Tessa Rose.

Following the family's wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com.