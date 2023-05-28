Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Linda Ann Burton

March 7, 1951 – May 22, 2023

Linda Ann Burton was born on March 7, 1951, in Auburn, NY. She was lovingly raised by her parents, Frank and Rose DeMassi, alongside her siblings Michael, Mary Ann, Sharon, and Frank. Linda's childhood was filled with love in a nurturing Catholic home.

The course of Linda's life changed when she crossed paths with the love of her life, Henry Michael "Mick" Burton, from Jordan, NY, over 50 years ago.

For most of her life, Linda resided in Elbridge, NY, where she raised her two sons, Henry Michael "Mike" Burton II and Jon Justin Burton. Linda was most proud of Mike playing football for Colgate University and Jon playing Lacrosse for the United States Military Academy. She bore the weight and sacrifice of her two sons serving in the military who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Grace personified Linda. Her home was a haven of warmth, her smile radiated brightness, and her laughter echoed joy throughout the room. Linda had a fondness for enjoying a glass of wine, listening to Italian music while making sauce on pasta Sundays, finding solace in cleaning her home to the tunes of oldies music, and unconditionally loving her husband, children, her daughter-in-law, Terri Burton, grandchildren: Oliver and Charlie Burton, extended family, and friends with a genuine affection that resonated authentically with all who knew her.

Linda leaves behind a trail of cherished memories that will forever be treasured by those fortunate enough to have shared in her life. She was blessed with many close friends who will miss her generosity, advice, kindness, and compassion.

Linda moved to Florida to enjoy her retirement with Mick and peacefully passed away on May 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Her services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 with visitation in the church from 8:30 AM-10:00 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John DeLorenzo, her close friend, at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 28 North Main Street, Jordan, NY. Linda was a devout Catholic, a longtime faithful parishioner of St. Patrick's Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to: St. Patrick's Church, Window Restoration Fund, St. Patrick's Church, PO Box 567, Jordan, NY 13080.

May the good Lord be with you

Down every road you roam

And may sunshine and happiness

Surround you when you're far from home.

BUSH FUNERAL HOME

Elbridge 315-689-6116