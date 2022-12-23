 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linda Blake

Linda Blake

March 14, 1956 - Dec. 20, 2022

CONQUEST — Linda Blake, 66, of Egypt Road, Conquest, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born March 14, 1956, she was the daughter of Gladys Barcomb Bigness and the late Marvin Bigness and was a graduate of Weedsport High School.

Linda was employed for many years with the Jordan Wire Co., enjoyed traveling with her husband, camping, and above all, cherished the time spent with her grandson.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Harold C. Blake, of Conquest; two sons: Steven, of Weedsport and Harold J. (Victor), of CA; one grandson, Styles; two brothers: Marvin Bigness, of Syracuse and Scott Bigness, of Jordan; three sisters: Debbie Blake, of Syracuse, Melissa Godfrey (Lance), of Elbridge and Kathy Bigness, of Auburn; and several niece and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in memory of Linda to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

