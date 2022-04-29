Linda Charmayne Wanser

NORTH SYRACUSE — Linda Charmayne Wanser, 73, of North Syracuse, died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Crouse Hospital.

She has been retired and enjoyed bowling and was active with Babe Ruth Baseball in North Syracuse.

She was predeceased by her parents: George and Helen (Bennett) Talbot; sisters: Peggy and Sherry Talbot.

Linda is survived by her husband of 39 years, Barry; sons: Brian (Nicole) and Kevin Wanser; sisters: Georgenna Talbot, Mary (Leland) Ooms; grandchildren: Chloe and Lily Wanser; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Goddard-Crandall-Shepardson Funeral Home with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of CNY. Online condolences, www.shepardsonfh.com.