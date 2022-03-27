Linda Fagan

Jan. 12, 1941 - March 19, 2022

SKANETELES - Linda Fagan, 81, of Skaneateles, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, March 19, 2022, after her long and courageous battle with cancer.

Linda was born in Batavia, NY, to the late Catherine Margaret Flynn and Ralph Stanley Bounds on January 12, 1941. Linda was married to Edward J. Fagan, Sr. on September 5, 1959. She and Edward were lifelong residents of Auburn and Cayuga, NY and most recently they resided in Skaneateles to be closer to their family.

Linda was a natural caregiver at heart and spent her entire life caring for others. This journey began as a young girl when she helped raise her own siblings. When she was married, she briefly worked in the medical field, but then decide to devote her entire life caring for her own family and many others, including her own mother who passed away at 94.

Linda was such a kind and selfless woman who gave all of herself to those that needed it. Linda was an avid reader, and an amazing cook that loved to prepare homemade meals and bake delicious deserts. Linda also enjoyed gardening, but what she loved most was spending time with her family. Linda was a great mother, wife, and friend.

Linda is predeceased by all her siblings, her mother and father and her son Timothy John Fagan.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband Edward J. Fagan Sr.; her son Edward J. Fagan, Jr. and his wife Kathy; her son Michael D. Fagan and his wife Rosalyn; her daughter Sara Fagan and her fiance Jami Baker; and her daughter Melissa Derby and her husband Rich; her grandchildren Edward J. Fagan III, Mathew Fagan, Patrick Fagan, Bailey Post, Abigail Post and Kaitlyn Marie Fagan-Baker.

Linda will be deeply missed by those that knew her, and all those that were lucky enough to have surrounded themselves by her. She will be remembered for her kind heart and unforgettable bold and fiery spirit that served to strengthen everyone she met.

The family will receive close friends and relatives inside of St. Joseph's Mausoleum today (Sunday) from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. James Enright.

In lieu of flowers, please consider gestures to help create a flower garden to preserve her memory.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.