Linda Hildebrant-Taber

AUBURN - Linda Lou Hildebrant, 69, of Washington St., Auburn. Linda passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Auburn Community Hospital on July 19, 2023.

Linda is survived by her children Kenneth Hildebrant, Donald (Heidi) Hildebrant, Jake Thurston; four grandchildren, Josh, Trevor, Matthew, Bella; three brothers: Charles (Marsha) Dennis, Donald (Deborah) Dennis, Fred (Christine) Dennis; and a sister, Tracy(Wade) Bennett; several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Dennis; aunt, Celia Powers; sister, Celia Dennis; and father, Donald Dennis, Sr.

Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She has resided in Auburn the past 10 years but her heart was in the South.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the family convenience.

Please visit www.audiounfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree in memory of Linda.