Linda L. (Blauvelt) Cotler

Dec. 2, 1946 - March 2, 2022

AUBURN - Linda L. (Blauvelt) Cotler, 75, of Belmont Ave., Auburn, died March 2, 2022 at her home. Born December 2, 1946 in Paterson, NJ, Linda was the daughter of the late Clinton and Jean (Rohm) Blauvelt.

She is survived by one son, Jonas Cotler (Nicole Wojnowicz) of Auburn; one brother Jeffery Blauvelt (Kassandra) of Auburn; two grandchildren, Jonas, Jr. of Elmira and Maria of Auburn; one great-grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by her former husband Robert Cotler.

Funeral services for Linda will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

