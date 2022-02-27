Linda L. Head

CATO - Linda L. Head, 72, of Cato, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 in the Commons on St. Anthony, following a short battle with cancer. She was born in Ithaca, the daughter of the late Lee and Elizabeth (Brind) Head.

Linda was a graduate of Newark Valley High School and had a long, accomplished career in the optical industry. She retired from Empire Vision in Syracuse. Family and friends remember Linda as loving aunt, friend, and lover of her fur babies.

She is survived by her brothers Michael (Linda) Head and Edward (Peg) Head; nieces Amy (Chris) Jorolemon, Adrianne Gonclaves and Jennifer Head; nephews Marc (Sorany) Lusk, Michael Head, Jason Head and Aaron Head; great-niece Gabby Barrigar; great-nephew Logan Barrigar; as well as lifelong friend Carol Mott.

In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by her sister Trudy Lusk; and her brother-in-law John Lusk.

A memorial service for Linda will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in memory of Linda to the CNY Cat Coalition, Inc., PO Box 6182, Syracuse, NY 13217.

