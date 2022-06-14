Linda L. (Potter) Sevier

June 21, 1948 - June 10, 2022

SENNETT — Linda L. (Potter) Sevier, 73, the loving wife of James Sevier of Miller Road, Sennett, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. A native of Cortland, Linda was born June 21, 1948, the daughter of the late Carl and Shirley (Weaver) Potter.

Her most cherished times were spent with her husband having morning coffee while doing crosswords, restoring antiques, building birdhouses, or simply hanging out like only best friends can do. She displayed a lifetime of love for her two children through both thought and act. With her daughter Sheila, she loved doing "girly-girl" things, shopping, getting pedicures, decorating or just being together. With her son Steve, she enjoyed visiting his campsite, offering the best landscape advice and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.

Above all, Linda relished attending all of her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with her close, loving family. Linda was an active member of Sennett Federated Church and a lifetime member of the Sennett Firemen's Auxiliary.

In addition to Jim, her husband of 54 years; she is survived by a daughter, Sheila O'Connor (Shaun); son, Steve Sevier (Melissa); five grandchildren whom she adored: JJ, Jake and Josh O'Connor and Garrett and Grace Sevier; sisters: Carol Hawk (Paul), Cheryl Potter and Nancy Potter Lewis; brothers: David Potter (Carol), Douglas Potter and John Potter (Terri); special uncle Peter Potter (Grace); and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Linda will be conducted Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. in the Sennett Federated Church, Sennett. A service offered by the Rev. George Huffsmith will immediately follow calling hours at 1 p.m. Burial in Sennett Rural Cemetery, will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in memory of Linda to the Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport.

