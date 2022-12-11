Linda L. Shaft

Jan. 3, 1938 - Dec. 7, 2022

AUBURN - Linda L. Shaft, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Finger Lakes Center For Living, Auburn. Born on January 3, 1938, in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Helen (Monroe) Smith.

Linda graduated from Auburn Central High School in June 1955. She then attended and graduated from the Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

After marrying the love of her life, George R. Shaft, Jr. Linda was employed by Auburn Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse. As an Operating Room Nurse Linda was often praised for having a great attention to detail and assisting the doctors. Linda later transitioned from an OR nurse to a private practice nurse for Dr. Donald Delahanty at Auburn Orthopedics. Upon his retirement, Linda continued in the office for Dr. N. Shim. Linda completed her nursing career working for Dr. Roger Tinsley.

Throughout her career, Linda made numerous close friends in each of those work environments. She often would attend parties and gatherings with "the girls at work". When she wasn't enjoying her close friends company, she would spend weekends with family at the family's lake cottage at Kozy Kove, Union Springs.

She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer L. (Kent) Middleton; two granddaughters, Lesley K. (Mark) Obstalecki, and Kendra L. Middleton; a great-grandson, Magnus George Obstalecki.

She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, George R. Shaft, Jr. in 1999.

There are no calling hours. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Linda's family would like to extend their great appreciation to the staff at Finger Lakes Center For Living for their kindness and expert care they provided to Linda during her two year stay with them. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a contribution in her memory may do so to The Auburn SPCA.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.