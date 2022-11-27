 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda Lee Deville

  • 0
Linda Lee Deville

Linda Lee Deville

May 4, 1958 - Nov. 21, 2022

PORT BYRON - Linda Lee Deville, 64, of Port Byron, passed away on November 21, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Linda was born in Auburn on May 4, 1958, to the late William, Sr. and Brenda (Tanner) Garrigan.

She enjoyed crafting and trips to Turning Stone Casino and Lakeside in Union Springs, to try her luck. Above all, Linda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Leeann (Christopher) Nolte; her son, Joseph (Tina) Garrigan; her sisters Jane Louise Garrigan, Connie Marie Terpening, Ruth Anne Hirschfeld, Hope Lorraine Blake and Suzanne Lynn Hickey; her brother, Jay Lee Garrigan; along with several grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her beloved husband, Stephen Deville in 2022 and her brothers, William Richard Garrigan, Jr. and James Otis Garrigan.

There will be no calling hours or service at this time.

Condolences to the family may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News