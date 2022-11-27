Linda Lee Deville

May 4, 1958 - Nov. 21, 2022

PORT BYRON - Linda Lee Deville, 64, of Port Byron, passed away on November 21, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Linda was born in Auburn on May 4, 1958, to the late William, Sr. and Brenda (Tanner) Garrigan.

She enjoyed crafting and trips to Turning Stone Casino and Lakeside in Union Springs, to try her luck. Above all, Linda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Leeann (Christopher) Nolte; her son, Joseph (Tina) Garrigan; her sisters Jane Louise Garrigan, Connie Marie Terpening, Ruth Anne Hirschfeld, Hope Lorraine Blake and Suzanne Lynn Hickey; her brother, Jay Lee Garrigan; along with several grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her beloved husband, Stephen Deville in 2022 and her brothers, William Richard Garrigan, Jr. and James Otis Garrigan.

There will be no calling hours or service at this time.

Condolences to the family may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.