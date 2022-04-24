Linda Lee (Vreeland) Hoey

Dec. 28, 1944 - April 21, 2022

AUBURN - Linda Lee (Vreeland) Hoey, age 77, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022 at the Pathway Hospice Home. Linda was born on December 28, 1944.

She was predeceased by her parents Floyd George and Elizabeth Vreeland. After school Linda went on to work several small jobs until she began her long years of work at General Electric.

She made many friends and exchanged recipes that started her famous cookies. After finishing her work at GE, Linda achieved her lifelong dream by attending and graduating from Cosmetology School. She continued to do hair throughout her life. Soon after that she started her work at Auburn Memorial Hospital and became Dietary Supervisor. Another proud moment of her life was when she and her sisters were inducted into the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Linda was a fabulous cook and baker. Her famous Italian cookies were a special treat for all that were lucky enough to receive them.

She always made sure her freezer had cookies or treats for family and friends. Linda also was a talented crafter and sewed many projects throughout her life. Quilting became a passion she shared with her sister, Margaret. Her beautiful quilts were something she was extremely proud to create and gift to her family. Her pocket prayer quilts were a special gift she gave to anyone she met.

Linda leaves behind her children Lori (Bruce) Delaney, Karen (Bernie) Cecchini, Barbara (Robert) Haff, Michael (Donna) Hoey, Kathleen (Tony) Oughterson and Tom (Becky) Hoey; her beloved grandchildren Noah Hutchings, Monica Feeney, Bernie, Brandon and Bryce Cecchini, Emily and Hunter Haff, Gabby (Andrew) Sanders, Nicole Hoey, Alaina and David Oughterson, Leah and Sean Hoey; her great-grandson, CJ Sanders. Linda also leaves behind her sisters Mary Parsons and Ann Church; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Linda was predeceased by her husband, Robert Hoey; brothers, George and Neil Vreeland; sisters, June Miller, Bonnie Miller, and Margaret Janas.

Calling hours for Linda will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM in Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Linda had a heart of gold and did so much for family and friends. The world was a better place with her in it and those around her were blessed to have her in their life. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. In honor of Linda, donations may be made to the Pathway Home, 5829 Mounds Rd., Seneca Falls.

