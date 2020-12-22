Linda M. (Bronson) Tanchak

Linda was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she was very active and on the board of directors for their thrift store in Skaneateles. Linda retired from Cayuga County, where she held various positions over the years. Linda enjoyed in later years, knitting, sewing and traveling. She loved to spend time with her family at their camp in the Adirondacks and trips to Old Forge. Linda cherished all the times and memories that she was able to have with her family and especially her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who had the opportunity to get to know this special woman.