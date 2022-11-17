Linda M. Wellington

April 20, 1948 - Nov. 14, 2022

PORT BYRON — Linda M. Wellington, 74, of Port Byron, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mrs. Wellington was born in Seneca Falls, NY on April 20, 1948, to the late Milton and Mary (Bullock) Matott.

Linda was a hairdresser, an occupation she took great pride in. She loved her family, her many dogs over the years, and was an avid Elvis Presley fan.

Linda is survived by her loving family, her daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Bob Beaulieu; her granddaughters: Cassandra (Kevin) and Paige (Juan); and beloved dogs: Portia and Able.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Clarence "Squeak" Wellington and her siblings: Bob Boardway, and Mary Hurd.

Following Linda's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.