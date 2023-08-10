Linda Maciulewicz

AUBURN - Linda Maciulewicz, 76, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Aug. 2, 2023 at The Commons on Saint Anthony, exactly where she started and finished her nursing career of more than 25 years.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Jack and Stella (Franczek) Farrington. Linda graduated from Central High School.

Linda worked as a nurse's aide for Gentiva and retired from Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center in 1992. Linda enjoyed a very simple and private life. She enjoyed the company of her friends and especially cherished the special times with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Christopher Maciulewicz, of Auburn; two children: son, Corey and his wife, Alejandra Maciulewicz, daughter, Tracey Maciulewicz; grandson, Andre Mackniel, Jr.; sister, Cynthia (Ron) Netti; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and her beloved feline friends: Tyke and Pee Wee.

In addition to her parents, Linda was also predeceased by a brother, Bill Farrington, sister, Joan Taylor and her daughter's fiance, Andre Mackniel, Sr., who was tragically shot in the Tops Supermarket shootings in Buffalo.

A calling hour will be held this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 from 4 to 5 p.m. with a service to immediately follow, all in Pettigrass Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda's memory to a charity of one's choice.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.