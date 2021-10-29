Linda Marshall

June 25, 1942 – Oct. 27, 2021

PORT BYRON — Linda Marshall, 79, of Port Byron, NY passed away at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, with her loving husband of 60 years by her side holding her hand. She was born in Auburn, NY, on June 25, 1942, the daughter of late Elroy Gregory and Mabel (Domzer) Gregory.

Linda grew up on a small farm in Throop and graduated from Port Byron Central Schools in 1960 where her love for education began. She went on to graduate from LeMoyne College in 1964 with her teaching certificate.

Linda is survived by loving husband, Herb Marshall; and four children: Herb "Butch" Marshall, of Rootstown, OH, Melinda (Erik) Quanbeck, of Port Byron, Gregory (Jennifer) Marshall, of Auburn, and Peter (Michelle) Marshall, of Port Byron. In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by grandchildren: Tyler (Ellen), Austin (Hannah), Kaylee (Robby), Abigail, Anna, Allie, Gregory and Emma; and great-granddaughter Louise; her siblings: Charles "Bumpo", Margaret; and sister-in-law, Helen (Gary); several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased her beloved twin sister, Carol.

Linda and Herb ran successful dairy and beef farms for 60 years in New York and Texas. In addition, she served as treasurer for Port Byron United Methodist Church and was locally famous for her monthly newsletter article. Fostering her love of education she served on the Port Byron School Board of Education for 25 years, many of which she served as president. Linda also served on the board of the Port Byron Library.

Her favorite pastimes, other than caring for her husband, children and grandchildren, included traveling, where she and Herb took great pride in visiting all 50 states and Canadian provinces, bird watching, reading and gardening.

Calling hours are this Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Port Byron United Methodist Church. Services are Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Port Byron United Methodist Church, 8510 South Street Rd., Port Byron. Burial is in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Port Byron. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Port Byron Food Pantry, 8510 South Street Rd., Port Byron; Port Byron Fire Department, 50 Utica St., Port Byron; or Throop Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Rd., Auburn.

Audioun Funeral Home, LLC of Port Byron in charge of arrangements