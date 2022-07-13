 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda (Pantusi) Gilfus

  • 0
Linda (Pantusi) Gilfus

Linda (Pantusi) Gilfus

Feb. 10, 1953 - July 10, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Linda (Pantusi) Gilfus, 69, the wife of Michael Gilfus, formally of Weedsport, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 in The Commons on Saint Anthony. Born Feb. 10, 1953, Linda was the daughter of the late Agosti and Ellen DeFelice Pantusi.

She was employed for many years and retired as a Legal Secretary with Arnold & Porter in Washington, DC.

In addition to Michael, her husband of 50 years; Linda is survived by one sister, Judy Garland (Ron); her mother-in-law, Geraldine Gilfus; several nieces and nephews; including a special niece, Rosa Garland.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by two sisters, Rose Lang and Rita O'Brien.

At this time, there are no services scheduled. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport.

To offer condolences for the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologist: Sunscreen is good but reapplication is better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News