Linda (Pantusi) Gilfus

Feb. 10, 1953 - July 10, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Linda (Pantusi) Gilfus, 69, the wife of Michael Gilfus, formally of Weedsport, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 in The Commons on Saint Anthony. Born Feb. 10, 1953, Linda was the daughter of the late Agosti and Ellen DeFelice Pantusi.

She was employed for many years and retired as a Legal Secretary with Arnold & Porter in Washington, DC.

In addition to Michael, her husband of 50 years; Linda is survived by one sister, Judy Garland (Ron); her mother-in-law, Geraldine Gilfus; several nieces and nephews; including a special niece, Rosa Garland.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by two sisters, Rose Lang and Rita O'Brien.

At this time, there are no services scheduled. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport.

