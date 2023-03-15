Linda R. Keller

May 13, 1947 - March 10, 2023

JORDAN — Linda R. Keller, 75, of Jordan, passed away March 10, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Born in Long Island, NY on May 13, 1947, Linda was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Carlo) Robertson.

Linda taught mostly kindergarten and first grade in the Onondaga Central School District retiring in 2009 after 38 years of service. She spent her retirement traveling with her husband and enjoying time with her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, David Keller; her daughter, Traci (Andre) Sarmiento; her grandchildren: Eva and Lincoln Sarmiento and David, Dylan, Daniel and Drew King; her sisters: Susan (Tim) McManus and Gail (Bobby) Mancuso; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Linda was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle King in 2009.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Burial will be held in Weedsport Rural Cemetery in the spring. A Celebration of Life will be held following the funeral service at the American Legion in Weedsport, 8844 S. Seneca St. Family and friends are welcome to gather and continue celebrating Linda's life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, the OCSFA Scholarship Fund by check at 4466 S. Onondaga Rd. in Nedrow, NY 13120 or a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.