Linda S. Tanner
December 30, 1945 - July 31, 2022
AMARILLO, TX - Linda S. Tanner, 76, born in Amarillo, TX, moved to Union Springs, NY as a baby and remained until her long fought battle with cancer took her life on July 31, 2022. Linda was born to Byron and Hazel Spinney of Auburn, NY on December 30, 1945. Linda's passions included watching her children play sports, playing the piano, playing cards with her kids and reading. She and her predeceased husband, Eddie, were deeply in love for 53 amazing years.
Surviving are her brother, Steve (Nancy) Spinney; children Todd (Kathy), Brian (Alanna), Thomas (Tracy), Christopher (Christine), Laurie, Jon (Nicole), Jeffrey and James (Elizabeth); several grandchildren, Shaun, Kalen, Joseph, Joshua, Courtney, Zachary, Machaela (Michael), Joseph, Mackenzie; one great-grandchild, Alijah; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga St., Union Springs, NY 13160.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Springport Free Library, 171 N. Cayuga St, Union Springs, NY 13160.
Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com