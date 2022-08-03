AMARILLO, TX - Linda S. Tanner, 76, born in Amarillo, TX, moved to Union Springs, NY as a baby and remained until her long fought battle with cancer took her life on July 31, 2022. Linda was born to Byron and Hazel Spinney of Auburn, NY on December 30, 1945. Linda's passions included watching her children play sports, playing the piano, playing cards with her kids and reading. She and her predeceased husband, Eddie, were deeply in love for 53 amazing years.