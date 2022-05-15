Linda (Slywka) Hares

Dec. 30, 1954 - May 8, 2022

AURELIUS - Linda Slywka Hares, 67, the loving wife of Kevin Hares of Basswood Road, Aurelius, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home. Born December 30, 1954, Linda was the daughter of the late Harry, Sr. and Evelyn (Rendle) Slywka of Auburn. A student at Union Springs Central High School where she met her high school sweetheart Kevin, graduated, and later became the Mrs. Linda S. Hares. The happily married couple were just about to share their 48th marriage anniversary this year.

She was a communicant of Holy Family Church, where she and her family attended for years. She was self-employed as a hairdresser for many years, owning and operating The Hairport Beauty Salon in Auburn. Linda enjoyed taking numerous camping trips, she was an avid gardener, spent her down time enjoying bonfires with her family and friends, and the many DIY projects around the family home she built with Kevin. She enjoyed playing slots at the Casinos throughout New York State, but most of all, cherished the time attending and cheering on her children and grandchildren at their respective sporting events.

In addition to her husband Kevin; Linda is survived by her daughter Kate Hares (Brian McBride) of Auburn; son Andrew Hares (Megan) of Auburn; grandchildren Hunter Martin, Brantley and Addison McBride and Sydney and Donovan Hares; brothers Harry Slywka, Jr. of Union Springs and William "Ted" Slywka of Waterloo; sister Nancy Maltese (Mike) of Auburn; brother-in-law Kim Hares of FL; and several dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Mass to be offered by the Rev. Louis Vasile Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Linda to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.