Linda Telvock
UNION SPRINGS — Linda Telvock, 68, of Chase Road, Union Springs, died Nov. 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Clifford Clark and Josie Hefner.
She is survived by her three children: Scott, Jennifer and Derrick Telvock; a brother, Todd Clark; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Paul and their son Jeff Telvock, her twin sister Vicki Jupin and two brothers, Skippy and Tommy Clark.
No arrangements at this time. Contributions to the American Cancer Society. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomell.com to leave a condolence for the family.
