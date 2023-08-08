Linda Teresa Spadaro

1944 - 2023

AUBURN — Linda Teresa Spadaro was born in Auburn, NY to Dr. Anthony and Teresa Spadaro on Aug. 3, 1944.

Linda is a graduate of East High School in Auburn, and studied at the University of Michigan, where her studies led her to spend a semester in Spain. It was there that she would fall in love with the Spanish language and culture, which led her to career as a high school Spanish teacher in Thousand Oaks, California. Subsequent to this, she became a high school guidance counselor and continued to touch the lives of many students in the San Luis Obispo, California area.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Joseph Muscarella.

Linda is survived by a son, Mark (Eliza) Stroh, of Massachusetts; and a sister, Joan (Frank) Fulreader, of New York; along with a niece (Ali Fulreader) and nephew (Trip Fulreader); and numerous stepchildren and grandchildren.

Linda was passionate about the arts and was supportive of numerous musical and theater endeavors in her community. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the San Luis Obispo Symphony, 75 Higuera St., Suite 160, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

A celebration of life is planned for the fall.