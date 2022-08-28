Lloyd William Cline Jr.

PONTE VEDRA, FL - Lloyd William Cline Jr., 76, of Ponte Vedra, FL died peacefully July 18, 2022 in the care of Community Hospice at Baptist South Medical Center, Jacksonville, FL with his wife at his side.

Lloyd was born in Seneca Falls, NY son of the late Lloyd and Jessie (Deal) Cline.

A graduate of Mynderse Academy and SUNY Oswego, after college he embarked on a long and interesting career in industrial lubrication and engineering starting at Mobil (Exxon) Oil Company. Lloyd worked for other oil companies over his career but his lifelong friendships with colleagues at Mobil remained dear to his heart.

He loved his family and was blessed with a large extended family and many friends. Although he played ice hockey and went skiing for winter hobbies, his true passion was for summers on central New York lakes when he was happiest sailing or driving a motor boat.

From his teenage years and throughout his life, Lloyd loved cars and enjoyed driving cars, talking about them or watching a race. In later years he added deep sea fishing as a hobby and made several trips to Key West.

He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Skaneateles, NY for many years and was very grateful for the exceptional love and support of the parish.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Roudabush) Cline; his son, Lloyd William Cline, III (Anna); grandchildren Constantine and Greta of Bratislava, Slovakia; and son Andrew Nolan Cline (April) of McKinney, TX; he is also survived by his sister, Eleanore Marsh of Seneca Falls; and many other nieces and nephews.

Lloyd was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers-in-law, Richard (Helen) Hayes, Philip (Norma) Bentley, Jerome (Betty) Scholl and Edwin Marsh.

Lloyd had a close relationship with his wife's four sisters and his brothers-in-law Peter Fox, Patricia Elliott, Peter (Marlyn) Salato and Carl (Susan) Cuipylo. He is predeceased by sister-in-law, Jean Fox and brother-in-law Harry Elliott.

Calling hours will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on September 15, 2022. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga, NY at 11:00 AM on September 16, 2022.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions be made to Brooks Health Foundation, 3599 University Blvd. S, Jacksonville, FL 32216. During his years in Florida Lloyd's life was enhanced through the many medical rehabilitation services and adaptive sports programs offered by Brooks Health Foundation.