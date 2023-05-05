Lois Jean Drexler

Jan. 19, 1936 - April 28, 2023

CHAMBERSBURG, PA — Lois Jean Drexler, 87, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023.

Lois was born on Jan. 19, 1936 to John and Ida May Stanley. She grew up in Coraopolis, PA with her sisters, Leah and Helen.

Lois attended McKees Rocks High School where she met her high school sweetheart and lifelong partner Barry L. Drexler. They married in 1956. Together they raised four daughters. Lois was an amazing example to her girls - demonstrating kindness, generosity, perseverance and faith in God.

Lois was predeceased by her parents, along with her sister, Leah Way. She is survived by her sister, Helen (John) Ozga; and nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Barry Drexler; along with her four girls: Karen (Bob) Chalanick, LuAnn (Stephen) Morin, Donna (John) Whitwell and Jan (Rob) Kovacevic. Lois was "Grammy" to 10 grandchildren: Brett, Kara, Samantha, Chad, Jeremy, Brad, Shelby, Josh, Niko, and Peter; her great-grandchildren are: Asher and James Chalanick, Hawkins and Tenley Tabb, Henry Drexler Morin, Riley Morin and Theo Kovacevic.

Lois was so committed to community service. She was a generous, dedicated, and productive leader in the Red Cross, Christian Education and Community Food Pantries.

She loved to tend to her beautiful gardens - which were overflowing with vibrant colors and brought her much joy. An avid golfer and bowler as well, Lois made long-lasting friendships on the links and in the bowling alleys.

Please join others at a memorial service at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church St., Waynesboro, PA 17268. The service will be held on June 3, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Donations can be made in Lois's name to the National Red Cross, Grane Hospice, MADD and the Waynesboro Evangelical Lutheran Church.