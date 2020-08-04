Lois M. Keller
March 4, 1936 — July 30, 2020
HOMER — Lois M. Keller, 84, of Route 11, Homer, passed away on July 30, 2020 at Groton Nursing Facility, where she had been a resident since May.
Born March 4, 1936 in Lyons, NY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Vera M. Van Deusen Roy and was a graduate of Moravia High School.
For 18 years, Lois was employed as a secretary at Brockway Motors. She retired after 10 years of service from SUNY Cortland.
Lois enjoyed camping when her children were young and traveling with her late husband, Lyle. She loved to garden and looked forward to attending all of her family's celebrations.
She was an active member for many years at Grace Episcopal Church in Cortland and enjoyed being part of the Brockway Preservation Association.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Joan (Jim) Andersen, of Homer and Linda (Wesley) Lansdowne, of Cortland; two brothers, Dennis Roy, of Locke and Albert (Bonnie) Roy, of Owego. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, James Andersen, Lindsay Andersen (Jordan Wilkins), Mary (Tim) Moulton and Danielle (Todd) Treacy; nine great grandchildren; Dylan, Hunter, Colby, Karson, Brayden, Reid, Rylee, Kinsley and Jonathon as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lyle E. Keller in 1998.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Homer.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Keller's name may be directed to Country Acres Animal Shelter, 5852 W. Scott Rd., Homer, NY 13077.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com.
