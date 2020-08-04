× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois M. Keller

March 4, 1936 — July 30, 2020

HOMER — Lois M. Keller, 84, of Route 11, Homer, passed away on July 30, 2020 at Groton Nursing Facility, where she had been a resident since May.

Born March 4, 1936 in Lyons, NY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Vera M. Van Deusen Roy and was a graduate of Moravia High School.

For 18 years, Lois was employed as a secretary at Brockway Motors. She retired after 10 years of service from SUNY Cortland.

Lois enjoyed camping when her children were young and traveling with her late husband, Lyle. She loved to garden and looked forward to attending all of her family's celebrations.

She was an active member for many years at Grace Episcopal Church in Cortland and enjoyed being part of the Brockway Preservation Association.