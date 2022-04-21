Lois Martha Collier

Oct. 18, 1947 - April 16, 2022

WATERLOO — Lois Martha Collier, 74, of Waterloo, passed away with her children by her side on April 16, 2022.

Lois was born in Callicoon, NY on Oct. 18, 1947 to the late Raymond and Dorothea Weber.

Lois worked as an RN until she decided to become a stay at home mom. She then proceeded to provide childcare for many years for many people, but specifically the Murphy children held a special place in her heart.

An incredible homemaker, Lois was an amazing cook and baker. Lois also was a wonderful caregiver to her own mother for many years until her passing. A parishioner of SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church, she was dedicated to her faith, whether it was in the bell choir, church choir, playing the organ or regularly volunteering in the soup kitchen and alter guild.

She was preceded in death by husband, Edward James Collier in 2021 and her sister, Laurie Fox.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ann (Barbara) Harris; son, Michael E. (Julie) Collier; granddaughter, Madelyn Collier; grandson, Carson Collier; friend, Donna Breed; as well as the beloved Murphy Family.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John, Auburn. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow in Owasco Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church or Hospice of CNY.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerSyracuse.com.