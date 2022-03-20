Lois Seamans

March 4, 1951 - March 14,2022

AUBURN - Lois Seamans, of Auburn, age 71, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022.

A life-long resident of Auburn, she was born March 4, 1951, the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Fronczek.

Lois was a graduate of Central High School, Auburn Nursing School, and SUNY Oswego. She spent her entire working career in the medical profession, first as a Registered Nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital, then as a Nursing Instructor at Cayuga Onondaga BOCES. Even after retirement, Lois continued to stay active as a substitute school nurse.

When not traveling throughout this country and the world, Lois was in her element baking and decorating cakes. She enjoyed walking on a daily basis and kayaking on beautiful, sunny days while at home. Her keen spirit of adventure led to celebrating her 60th Birthday on a hot-air balloon ride, followed 10 years later by parasailing on her 70th.

Lois was a lifelong communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church, where she also happily volunteered making pierogies.

Lois is survived by loving husband Roy of 48 years; sons Richard (Kelly) and William (Jaime); daughter Mary McGohan (Timothy); and grandchildren Logan Seamans, Lorelai and William McGohan; siblings: Joseph Fronczek (Molly), Grace White, Darrell Fronczek (Diane), Matthew Fronczek (Billie Ann), and Louis Fronczek (Cathy).

Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC located 42 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com, to send a condolence to the family.