Lola G. Tavener

UNION SPRINGS — Lola G. Tavener, 98, of Union Springs, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. She was the daughter of the late Walter W. and Gladys L. (Austin) Davis. Lola worked for General Products in Union Springs as computer operator for 38 1/2 years.

She was a member and trustee of the Trinity United Church of Christ for many years and member of the Order of the Eastern Star Cayuga Chapter 339. She was also a past board member of the Springport Free Library.

She is survived by daughter, Grace T. Foote and her husband, Stephen, of Fort Worth, TX; two grandchildren: Michael Foote, of Forth Worth, TX, David Foote, of Longview, TX; two great-grandchildren: Diane and Dean Foote, of Fort Worth, TX; brother, Kenneth W. Davis and his wife, Loretta, of Auburn, NY; nephews: Thomas Davis and his wife, Paula, of Canandaigua, NY; Robert Davis and his wife, Deborah, of Victor, NY; Jack Walker and his wife, Betty; niece Carol Payne, of Chaparral, NM; several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lola was predeceased by her husband, Harold L. Tavener, brother, Paul Davis and sister, Doris Walker.