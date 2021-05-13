Lolita Amber Amidon
March 17, 1965 - May 5, 2021
AUBURN — Lolita Amber Amidon, 56, of Auburn passed away on May 5, 2021 at her home in Auburn, NY.
Born on March 17, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Orasi and Linda Bailey. Prior to the decline of her health, Amber enjoyed a career in Social Work. Amber enjoyed spending her time with family and friends; her life revolved around her children.
She is survived by her daughter, Leanna Danforth; son, Matthew Danforth; brothers: William Strecker, Michael (Loni) Strecker, and Raymond (Hope) Orasi; her grandchildren: Jacob Nervina, Brandon Nervina, Ka'Maji Green, and Kelsey Danforth; Amber is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Everyone that knew Amber would agree that she had the largest heart. She was always first to help someone in their time of need whether it be her family, friends, or community. There were many times when she opened her doors to friends and cooked warm meals for neighbors. Looking back at all the ways she has helped her family, friends, and neighbors, it came as no surprise to her family when they received the news that the cause of her death was cardiomyopathy, which is simply an abnormally enlarged heart. She was full of so much love.
A memorial for Amber will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Cayuga at Lock #1 from 2 to 8 p.m. Her family asks that you come and help them celebrate the love and life of Amber.