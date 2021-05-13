Lolita Amber Amidon

Everyone that knew Amber would agree that she had the largest heart. She was always first to help someone in their time of need whether it be her family, friends, or community. There were many times when she opened her doors to friends and cooked warm meals for neighbors. Looking back at all the ways she has helped her family, friends, and neighbors, it came as no surprise to her family when they received the news that the cause of her death was cardiomyopathy, which is simply an abnormally enlarged heart. She was full of so much love.