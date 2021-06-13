Londyn Jade Humphrey

Londyn was the precious daughter of Adrian and Jody Humphrey. The middle sister of Raegan and Arden. Londyn was the maternal granddaughter of Scott and Ann Hess; paternal granddaughter of Lorraine Hadden, Leon (Cindy) Humphrey; great-granddaughter of Barbara Hess, Ray and Annette Furnal; niece of O'Neil and Jaime Petty, Marcus Humphrey. A close cousin Jaydn Petty.

Londyn was currently a 2nd Grader at Owasco Elementary. Londyn had a beautiful mind and was determined to master any craft, assignment, or any sport. Londyn aspired of becoming a teacher and it showed. She would line her many dolls up daily with her sister and educate them. Londyn was proud to be the middle sister. She looked up to her big sister while taking on a role of a big sister. A comforting position for a reserved child while she found her way in this world.