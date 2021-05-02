Lorenzo Wayne Williams

Lorenzo Wayne Williams, 79, of Weedsport, passed away April 27, 2021 surrounded by family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Martha; sons Garry (Shari), Donald (Michele); daughters Lisa (Santo) Williams, Laura (Rick) Wilson, Michele (Dale) Cotten and Denise (Chris) Curfman; 20 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; his sister Betty; and brothers James and Clarence. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ada, brothers Paul, Fred and Donald; and grandson Jay Wilson.

A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the Elbridge Community Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of Auburn. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. visit: bushfuneralhomes.com.