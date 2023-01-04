Loretta M. Davis

AUBURN — On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Loretta M. (Iosue) Davis, of Auburn, NY passed away peacefully at the age of 86 with her husband of 66 years, Kenneth W. Davis, and family by her side.

Loretta was predeceased by her parents, Pasquale and Lucia (Nasella) Iosue, brothers: Anthony and Michael, sister, Lena Cimildora and grandson, Alexander P. Davis. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Davis; brother, Tony (Joanna) Iosue; two children: Thomas (Paula) Davis and Robert (Deborah) Davis; three grandchildren: Matthew (Marlana) Davis, Michael (Amanda) Davis, Kenneth (Sarah) Davis; two great-grandchildren: Josephine and Desmond Davis; and nieces and nephews: Anthony, David, Michael, Judy, Carolyn, Nicole, Adam, Susan, and their children.

Loretta was a lifelong resident of Auburn, NY and communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She graduated from Central High School in 1954. She worked at Auburn Spark Plug as a switchboard operator before marrying the love of her life, Ken, at the age of 19. After she wed Ken, Loretta dedicated her life to raising her children and caring for her family. She was an ever-present light, role model, and matriarch to her loving and adoring family.

Loretta will be fondly remembered for carrying on and sharing her Italian family traditions. She touched the lives of so many and will be forever missed.

A calling hour will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church. A Christian Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Third Floor 3M at Auburn Community Hospital for their compassion and comforting care shown to Loretta during her brief stay. In lieu of flowers, please consider any donations to APD Memorial at www.apdmemorial.com in memory of Loretta's grandson, Alexander.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.