Loretta M. (Walters) Whiffen

Nov. 25, 1936 - Aug. 4, 2023

AUBURN — Loretta M. Whiffen peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY.

A lifelong area resident of Auburn and a member of St. Mary's Church, she was the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Delaney) Walters.

A daughter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy.

Loretta made many friends while she was the hostess for many years at McDonald's. Her ability to remember names, and share her unique wit with her customers made for an enjoyable visit.

Surviving are her children: Joseph (Robin) Whiffen III, Patricia (Claude) Zirbel, William Whiffen, Tammy (Jerry) Bell, Karen (Don) Wilson, Jamie Whiffen, John (Missy) Whiffen, and Jodi Butura; her 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, former husband, Joseph Whiffen II, significant other, Robert Clark, daughter, Jean Revette and grandsons: William Alcock, Sgt. Jerry Bell, Jr., and Ricky Peglow.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, 84 South St., Auburn, with a prayer service to follow at 6:15 p.m. Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery at a later date.

The omission of flowers is suggested with donations being remembered to the Throop Fire District.