Loretta (Petruzzi) Powers

Dec. 25, 1935 - Jan. 8, 2022

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME - Loretta (Petruzzi) Powers, 86, was taken home by The Lord Saturday January 8, 2022. She was blessed to be surrounded by family during her final days. Loretta was born in Auburn, NY December 25, 1935.

She loved family dearly. Her children Jackie (Carman), Thomas, Peter, Gerard, Tracy, Jennifer, and Bridget; her grandchildren Katy (Carman) Gorman, Maddie (Cliff) Hayhurst, Olivia (Joe) Patrick, Justin (Julie) Carman, Nicholas (Alexandra) Carman, Samuel and Sophie Untersee; and great-grandchildren Colin Gorman, and Charlotte and Olivia Carman. Loretta was a selfless mother and hero to her children for all she gave, taught and sacrificed.

Loretta was known and loved for her wit and intelligence. Friends used words like "gem" and "treasure" to describe her. She played a mean armchair Jeopardy, loved doing jigsaw puzzles, playing rummy and solitaire, gardening, restoring antiques, making various crafts, reading, and traveling. She was an active volunteer at Mercy Rehabilitation Center, the Hospice Thrift Shop and Martha's Ministry at St. Francis Church – all in Auburn.

Loretta was predeceased by her parents Bennetta (DeJoy) and Thomas Petruzzi; sisters Vita, Jane, and Yolanda; brothers Frank, Thomas, Jr. and Anthony; and husband Edward E. Powers.

A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Auburn, where Loretta was Baptized, made her First Communion and was Confirmed. In lieu of flowers, Loretta has requested donations be made to the Salvation Army, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.