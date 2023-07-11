Lorin E. Correll

GARDNERVILLE, NV - Lorin E. Correll, 50, of Gardnerville, NV, tragically passed away on June 28, 2023. He was on vacation with the love of his life, Lanita, and his beloved chosen family members, Trixie and Rex, in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, when he drowned.

While Lorin truly loved serving the public, he loved his family more. Lorin was a dedicated, loyal, and loving partner to Lanita, an incredible Bonus Dad to Avery, Tate, Caden and Alec, and an equally amazing Bonus Dad-in-Law to Mary and Jenny.

Known as Brudge to his family and childhood friends, he was a loving son to his dad, Lorin, and his mom, Mary Beth, and a devoted brother to his sister Kia. He loved his brother-in-law and his four nieces and nephews. In addition to his human family, his dogs were his pride and joy. He was an avowed dog lover and he took care of his dogs as well as he took care of his humans. He leaves behind Luna, another love of his life, Embry, his devoted K9-girlfriend, sweet Bama, and crazy-but-lovable, Aurora.

Lorin lived to make his family and his friends laugh with his wry, quick wit, and his amazing sense of humor. His smile could light up a room and his hugs made everything better. He was patient and kind, compassionate, and so loving. He went out of his way to make his loved ones feel special, appreciated, safe, and heard.

Lorin began his career in public safety when he proudly served as a Firefighter/Medic for the Aurora (NY) Volunteer Fire Department for six years. He left NY to move to NV where he honorably served the State of Nevada for 16.5 years as a commissioned member of the Nevada State Police (NSP). He began his career in the Parole and Probation Division (P&P) and then transferred to the Highway Patrol Division (NHP) where he rose through the ranks, most recently serving as a Lieutenant in the Northern Command West.

Lorin served on numerous special assignments with the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the US Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), among others. He was a recognized Subject Matter Expert (SME) in many areas and he enjoyed mentoring and guiding other first responders. Always seeking to better himself, Lorin became the first Type 3 All-Hazards Incident Commander and Operations Section Chief in the State of NV under the Type 3 All-Hazards program. He recently deployed to Eureka County, NV, to serve as the Incident Commander and assist with flooding operations. He relished the assignment and the team that he was privileged to work with. He recently completed all the documentation to become a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) under the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) and was awaiting final approval of his application.

Lorin had two Bachelor's degrees and a Master's degree making him not only field-experienced but a highly educated individual as well. He was quiet until he did not need to be and he was never reluctant to speak his mind when the time or the cause was right.

Lorin will be missed beyond measure. He leaves behind a legacy of love and a huge set of shoes that will never be filled. While he was taken from us much too soon, his family, his friends, and his colleagues know that he is in a better place and we look forward to seeing him again. We will forever cherish the memories that we made with Lorin. His legacy will live on and he will never be forgotten.

Lorin's wish was to be buried in a private, family ceremony near his hometown. He will be buried with the ashes of his beloved dogs, Sasha, Nemo, Trixie, and Cooper as well as a few family mementos to carry him into the next life.

A Memorial Service will be held at Carson Valley Middle School on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. All responders and the public are welcome to come and pay their respects. A Celebration of Lorin's life will be held from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 NYS Route 90, Genoa, NY.

In lieu of flowers, Lorin's family requests that a donation be made in his honor to one or more of the following charities: Genoa (NY) Volunteer Fire Department, 10015 NY-90, Genoa, NY 13071; Aurora (NY) Volunteer Fire Department, Donation Widget, Aurora Volunteer Fire Department (avfd.net); Mission K9 Rescue, Donations to Mission K9 Rescue; Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation, Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation - Everything Italian Greyhound (iggyrescue.com); or another animal services/animal welfare group of your choice.