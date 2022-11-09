Lorna Elizabeth Sande

May 11, 1939 - Oct. 23, 2022

NAPLES, FL/formerly WEEDSPORT — Lorna Elizabeth Sande passed into eternal life on Oct. 23, 2022 at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Cerdric G.M. Jones and Grace (O'Hara) Jones of Weedsport, NY.

Lorna is survived by her husband of 55 years, Carl W. Sande; her two children Andrew (Stefania) Sande, Erica (Keith) Czapla; her four grandchilden Janee (Frederick) Haas, Leah (Kevin) Sweeney, and Maja and Luke Sande; her brother, Daniel (Patricia) Jones; her sister, Bronwyn (Ted) O'Hara; a sister-in-law, Audrey Simonson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lorna spent most of her life as a resident of Weedsport, NY where she taught kindergarten and fifth-grade for several years. She was an active member of the Weedport Presbyterian Church and enjoyed leading the group Clowns for Christ to spread the word of god and bring happiness to others. She enjoyed modeling for the Syracuse Guild Fashionata and was featured in many print ads and area commercials.

Her other hobbies included playing the saxophone in a local area band and spending time in her garden. Upon relocating to Florida, she became an active member of the Deltona Presbyterian Church where she made many life long friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Weedport Presbyterian Church, 8871 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, NY 13166.