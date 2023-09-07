AUBURN - Lorna T. Glendinning, lovingly called "Sis", of Auburn, died Sunday, September 3, 2023 at home, under the care of her family and Hospice. She was born and lived in the Auburn area her entire life. She was a graduate of Port Byron High School and the International Beauty School in Rochester, NY. She worked until she married Julian Stack (deceased). They had four children, Theresa (Martin) Metras now of Franklin, MA, Tammy (Richard) Neuman of Huntington Station, NY, Mark Stack (Renee McConnell) and Scott Stack, both of Auburn.

After raising her children, Lorna worked 20 years for Auburn Memorial Hospital as a Nursing Assistant, and she also worked as a home health aide. She enjoyed both jobs meeting and helping many people in the community. She married William Glendinning (deceased) of Auburn and they enjoyed camping and traveling together. Some of her favorite things to do were bowling, traveling together, and they took pride in their gardening especially tending to her beautiful roses. She and son, Scott enjoyed many fun outings visiting local casinos.

She was a loving and supporting grandmother to her six grandchildren, Breanna and Sarah Metras, Katelyn and Megan Neuman, Anthony (AJ) and Katrina Stack , all of whom she proudly spoke of to all she met, and was very active in attending their activities growing up. She also loved her little furbaby Elsa so much.

Lorna is also survived by seven siblings, Stanley Kolczynski and family of Auburn, Veronica Kolczynski and family of TN, Steve Nowak and family, Ted Nowak, Patricia Luksa and family, Monica Locastro and family and Michael Nowak and family all of Auburn. She was from a large family and has many aunts uncles and cousins.

Besides her husbands, Lorna was predeceased by her parents Doris (Beardsley) Friend and Anthony Kolczynski and her brother, Danny Kolczynski of NJ, who recently passed.

Funeral services for Lorna will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop. Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in Lorna's memory to Hospice of Central NY and of the Finger Lakes, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088, acknowledging the wonderful care and support they gave to Lorna and her family.

